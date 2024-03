Three explosions rang out in Okhtyrka (Sumy Oblast) on the morning of 17 March, media reports say.

Source: Suspilne, Air Force

Details: Journalists report that there is a power outage in the city.

An air-raid warning has been in effect in Sumy Oblast since 07:13.

The military has warned the public of the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

