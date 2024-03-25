All Sections
Russian forces lose 640 soldiers, 11 tanks and 22 artillery systems over past 24 hours

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 25 March 2024, 08:08
A Ukrainian tank. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces have lost 640 soldiers, bringing Russia’s total combat losses to 437,390 military personnel.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]

  • 437,390 (+640) military personnel;
  • 6,887 (+11) tanks;
  • 13,183 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,877 (+22) artillery systems;
  • 1,018 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 726 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,539 (+29) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,010 (+18) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 14,454 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,785 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

