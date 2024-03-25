Russian forces lose 640 soldiers, 11 tanks and 22 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Monday, 25 March 2024, 08:08
Russian forces have lost 640 soldiers, bringing Russia’s total combat losses to 437,390 military personnel.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]
- 437,390 (+640) military personnel;
- 6,887 (+11) tanks;
- 13,183 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,877 (+22) artillery systems;
- 1,018 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 726 (+3) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,539 (+29) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,010 (+18) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,454 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,785 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
