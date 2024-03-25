Russian forces lose 640 soldiers, 11 tanks and 22 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 640 soldiers, bringing Russia’s total combat losses to 437,390 military personnel.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]

437,390 (+640) military personnel;

6,887 (+11) tanks;

13,183 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;

10,877 (+22) artillery systems;

1,018 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

726 (+3) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,539 (+29) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,010 (+18) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,454 (+47) vehicles and tankers;

1,785 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

