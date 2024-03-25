All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU ambassadors will not approve agreement on liberalising trade with Ukraine today

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 25 March 2024, 13:56
EU ambassadors will not approve agreement on liberalising trade with Ukraine today
Stock photo: Getty Images

The ambassadors of the 27 EU countries will not renew or extend the agreement on liberalised trade with Ukraine, according to RMF24, citing sources in Brussels.

Source: RMF24, quoted by European Pravda 

Details: According to reports, EU ambassadors were supposed to approve the agreement with Ukraine on Monday, 25 March.

Advertisement:

The Belgian presidency allegedly postponed the approval of the updated agreement until Wednesday, citing the fact that many countries have yet to decide how they will vote. As a result, the chairmanship decided to give them some extra time to finalise their position.

The Belgian presidency does not want any additional changes to the current version of the text because doing so would necessitate additional negotiations with the European Parliament, which would jeopardise the process's completion on time.

Meetings of the European Parliament's committees are no longer held due to the impending European elections, and the last two plenary sessions will take place in April. The updated agreement must be approved by 5 June, when the current one expires.

At the same time, French diplomats allegedly claim that the postponement means "negotiations are still ongoing" and that changes to the text are possible. France, like Poland, wants a longer "reference period," during which limits on the volume of certain types of agricultural imports from Ukraine will be imposed. Paris would also like to include some other types of products on this list. Poland and France allegedly began to receive support from more countries, including Italy, Austria, Croatia, and Slovenia, which are not even Ukraine's closest neighbours.

Germany and the Netherlands are alleged to be opposed, arguing that by doing so, Ukraine, which is already reliant on international assistance, loses the ability to fund its own budget.

Previously: On 13 March, the ambassadors were unable to approve the updated agreement because Poland and France considered the text of the agreement reached with the European Parliament insufficient.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
EU
EU ambassadors to try to agree on trade terms with Ukraine
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
European Commission increases tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: