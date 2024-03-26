All Sections
Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls on West to provide Ukraine with air defence

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 26 March 2024, 09:28
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Following Russia's recent massive attacks on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the West to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems, as they are the only weapons Ukraine desperately needs to defend itself.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Dmytro Kuleba's interview with Politico

Quote from Kuleba: "Give us the damn Patriots. If we had enough air defence systems, namely Patriots, we would be able to protect not only the lives of our people, but also our economy from destruction."

Advertisement:

Details: Journalists note that just an hour before the interview with Kuleba, the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Kuleba was in the city's botanical garden at the time to shoot a video for his upcoming trip. 

Kuleba noted that these systems would also help improve the situation on the contact line, where Russian aircraft are using guided bombs on a massive scale to help the Russian occupation forces gain an advantage.

He explained that such a bomb is a weapon "you cannot escape from" if you are its target. 

"It just falls on your head and destroys everything. This is how we're losing positions and the only way to prevent this is to shoot down the planes carrying the bombs. We need air-defence systems on the front lines," the Foreign Minister added. 

Background:

  • The day before, following Russia's missile attack on Kyiv, Kuleba called for more Patriot air defence systems and missiles to be provided to Ukraine.
  • He also discussed with Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, how the EU can help Ukraine get more Patriot and other air defence systems as soon as possible.

