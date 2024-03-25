Electric public transport out of service in Odesa due to Russian Shahed UAV attack overnight

Electric public transport will not be running in the city of Odesa on Monday (25 March) due to power outages following strikes by Russian Shahed UAVs.

Source: Odesa.Official, a Telegram-based news outlet reporting on Odesa news and official comments from Odesa authorities

Details: The city authorities reported that no trams or trolleybuses will be running.

Advertisement:

In addition, kindergartens in Odesa, which have no electricity as of 08:00, will accept children in their regular groups but will not serve food, as cooking is impossible.

Background:

Around midnight, Russian forces launched Shahed loitering munitions on Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defence units responded to the Shahed attack on Odesa from the Black Sea.

Local media reported that some city areas were experiencing power and water supply outages.

Later, Odesa Oblast Military Administration confirmed that the Russian Shahed UAV attack had caused a power outage in part of Odesa.

Support UP or become our patron!