All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Electric public transport out of service in Odesa due to Russian Shahed UAV attack overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 25 March 2024, 06:50
Electric public transport out of service in Odesa due to Russian Shahed UAV attack overnight
Stock photo: Wikipedia

Electric public transport will not be running in the city of Odesa on Monday (25 March) due to power outages following strikes by Russian Shahed UAVs.

Source: Odesa.Official, a Telegram-based news outlet reporting on Odesa news and official comments from Odesa authorities

Details: The city authorities reported that no trams or trolleybuses will be running.

Advertisement:

In addition, kindergartens in Odesa, which have no electricity as of 08:00, will accept children in their regular groups but will not serve food, as cooking is impossible.

Background:

  • Around midnight, Russian forces launched Shahed loitering munitions on Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian air defence units responded to the Shahed attack on Odesa from the Black Sea.
  • Local media reported that some city areas were experiencing power and water supply outages.
  • Later, Odesa Oblast Military Administration confirmed that the Russian Shahed UAV attack had caused a power outage in part of Odesa.

Support UP or become our patron

Subjects: Shahed dronepower
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Shahed drone
Power outage hits part of Odesa due to Russian Shahed UAV attack
Drone attack on Odesa Oblast, air defence activated
43 air targets downed over Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: