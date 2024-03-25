Electric public transport out of service in Odesa due to Russian Shahed UAV attack overnight
Monday, 25 March 2024, 06:50
Electric public transport will not be running in the city of Odesa on Monday (25 March) due to power outages following strikes by Russian Shahed UAVs.
Source: Odesa.Official, a Telegram-based news outlet reporting on Odesa news and official comments from Odesa authorities
Details: The city authorities reported that no trams or trolleybuses will be running.
In addition, kindergartens in Odesa, which have no electricity as of 08:00, will accept children in their regular groups but will not serve food, as cooking is impossible.
Background:
- Around midnight, Russian forces launched Shahed loitering munitions on Ukraine.
- Ukrainian air defence units responded to the Shahed attack on Odesa from the Black Sea.
- Local media reported that some city areas were experiencing power and water supply outages.
- Later, Odesa Oblast Military Administration confirmed that the Russian Shahed UAV attack had caused a power outage in part of Odesa.
