Electricity supply situation in Kharkiv may be improved by the end of the week

The management board of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, has reported that as of 25 March, the most difficult situation regarding electricity supply in Ukraine remains in Kharkiv.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, on UP. Summary

Quote: "Last night, the enemy attacked two southern oblasts – Odesa and Mykolaiv. As a result, the situation in Odesa has worsened, and we plan to resolve the electricity shortage in the city in the near future."

Advertisement:

Details: The problem also persists in Kryvyi Rih, where it is planned to fix the situation within two to three days and connect all consumers to the power grid.

Quote: "The worst situation is in Kharkiv. The enemy used ballistic missiles to destroy almost all the main power supply facilities that serve the city... It will take a little longer to restore the power supply there. It is difficult to give an accurate forecast, but I think we will be able to improve the situation by the end of this week or early next week."

Background:

As of 23 March, 275,000 consumers in Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast still had no power, while a total of 440,000 consumers had their electricity supply restored.

On 24 March, Kharkiv introduced scheduled power restrictions for 200,000 customers.

The heating season in the city of Kharkiv is ending ahead of schedule on 26 March due to a power shortage.

Support UP or become our patron!