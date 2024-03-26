All Sections
Russia spreads fake information about Ukraine recruiting teens in occupied territories for terrorist acts

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 26 March 2024, 14:52

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia is spreading fake chats with teenagers who were allegedly recruited by the Ukrainian resistance to take part in terrorist acts in Crimean schools.

Source: National Resistance Centre

Quote: "As part of it (the provocation – ed.), the Russians are spreading fake correspondence with teenagers who were allegedly recruited by guerrillas to organise a terrorist attack in Crimean schools. In this way, the enemy plans to shift the responsibility for the mass execution of Russians in Moscow onto Ukrainians. We can state that the Kremlin regime uses death only to spread hatred and more deaths. Note that the resistance does not cooperate with persons under the age of 18."

Details: Reportedly, the Russians are planning to shift the responsibility for the terrorist act in Moscow Oblast onto Ukraine. The National Resistance Centre urged all Ukrainians residing in the temporarily occupied territories to be cautious and avoid crowded places in order not to fall victim to another Kremlin provocation.

Background: A shooting incident occurred prior to a concert of the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. Early reports indicate that at least 60 people were killed  and 140 injured.

