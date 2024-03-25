Ukraine's air defence has downed over 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles since start of full-scale invasion – Defence Ministry

Ukraine's air defence has shot down more than 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, but more air defence systems are still needed.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

Quote: "2000+ Russian cruise and ballistic missiles have been shot down since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

That’s the result of the titanic work of Ukrainian air defenders. Thousands of lives have been saved by modern air defence systems provided by our partners."

Details: The Ministry of Defence emphasised, however, that Ukraine still needs more air defence systems to protect its citizens from Russian terror, since civilian infrastructure remains the primary target of Russian strikes.

Why this matters: Over the past week, Russia has launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv, carried out a massive combined missile strike on Ukraine's energy sector, and once again hit the capital with two ballistic missiles that can only be downed with Western-made air defence systems.

Support UP or become our patron!