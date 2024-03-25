All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's air defence has downed over 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles since start of full-scale invasion – Defence Ministry

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 25 March 2024, 17:36
Ukraine's air defence has downed over 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles since start of full-scale invasion – Defence Ministry
Stock photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Ukraine's air defence has shot down more than 2,000 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, but more air defence systems are still needed.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

Quote: "2000+ Russian cruise and ballistic missiles have been shot down since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

That’s the result of the titanic work of Ukrainian air defenders. Thousands of lives have been saved by modern air defence systems provided by our partners."

Details: The Ministry of Defence emphasised, however, that Ukraine still needs more air defence systems to protect its citizens from Russian terror, since civilian infrastructure remains the primary target of Russian strikes.

Why this matters: Over the past week, Russia has launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv, carried out a massive combined missile strike on Ukraine's energy sector, and once again hit the capital with two ballistic missiles that can only be downed with Western-made air defence systems.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeair defenceMinistry of Defencewar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family made almost US$316,400 in 2023 – President's declaration

Ukrainian state power company introduces emergency outages in three more oblasts

Number of people injured in Russia attack on Odesa rises to 5 – video

Petition for online casino operation restrictions: Zelenskyy orders analytics collection

Zelenskyy dismisses two deputy heads of President's Office

All News
missile strike
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast, Russians claim to have shot down missiles
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Kyiv: Ukraine needs more air defence assets – photo
Kyiv authorities post video showing aftermath of 25 March Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital: nine injured
RECENT NEWS
22:30
Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP
22:28
EXPLAINERWhy do Poles support farmers' protests despite their own comfort and profits
22:18
Ukrainian Air Force comments on deployment of Zircon missiles in Crimea
21:43
Ukrainian and American defence leaders discuss increased supply of air defence systems for Ukraine
21:24
Italian fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea – photo
21:06
President Zelenskyy's family made almost US$316,400 in 2023 – President's declaration
21:00
Russian attacks halt unloading of grain in Odesa Oblast ports for nearly 5 days
20:56
Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses investing into French military industrial complex – photo
20:48
Second person steps on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast in one day
20:32
Ukrainian state power company introduces emergency outages in three more oblasts
All News
Advertisement: