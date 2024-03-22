All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Ministry develops anti-mine boots for bomb disposal experts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 March 2024, 13:41
Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence is developing special footwear for bomb disposal experts, which will reduce the risk of leg injuries during mine-clearance operations.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry 

Details: Reportedly, the Central Administration for Development and Maintenance of Material Support, together with the Support Forces Command, is currently conducting trials.

Early reports indicate that anti-mine boots should prevent the damaging effects of certain types of anti-personnel explosive devices.

 
 

Quote from Deputy Defence Minister Vitalii Polovenko: "These are basically multi-layered boots with a kevlar (ballistic) insole. The footwear will help trap fragments in the sole and prevent serious injuries to bomb disposal experts. The main task of such footwear is to save the limb.

Our specialists from the Central Administration are studying various samples of such footwear. They are working on improving the tactical and technical characteristics. Following positive test results and the approval of the standard sample, this anti-mine footwear will be provided to the Armed Forces."

Subjects: Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Defence
