France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced that Paris will soon be able to supply Kyiv with 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers and will increase supplies of shells to meet Ukraine's urgent ammunition needs.

Source: AP, reported by European Pravda

Details: At a press conference, Lecornu said that France, Ukraine and Denmark had reached an agreement to finance the delivery of Caesar 155mm self-propelled howitzers, which would allow Paris to "deliver them quickly".

Advertisement:

He added that France also aimed to supply Ukraine with 80,000 rounds of ammunition for 155mm guns this year, compared to the 30,000 it has provided since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In addition, Lecornu noted that France was involved in the search for existing stocks of gunpowder and ammunition that could be purchased from countries outside the EU as part of Czechia's initiative.

At the same time, Lecornu said that European countries should reduce their dependence on the United States to ensure security on the continent.

"This is an absolute necessity. I think it's wrong that American taxpayers should pay so much for the security of Europeans," he said.

Background:

It was reported earlier that the Franco-German group of arms companies KNDS will set up a new subsidiary to produce weapons in Ukraine.

Over the course of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received 30 Caesars and 38 AMX10RC armoured vehicles, and earlier this year, Paris announced plans to produce 78 more Caesars for Ukraine.

Prior to that, Lecornu also spoke about plans to engage the French company Delair, focused on drones production, in cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry.

Support UP or become our patron!