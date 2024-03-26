Eight Russian drones downed over Kharkiv Oblast overnight
Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 02:13
Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel shot down eight Shahed attack drones in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 March.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: According to early reports, there were no casualties.
Advertisement:
Terekhov said that there had been one strike to the ground near a non-residential building.
Support UP or become our patron!