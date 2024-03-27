Russians seek to discredit Ukrainian resistance in occupied territories

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that Russian occupying forces are trying to discredit the Ukrainian resistance in the temporarily occupied territories (TOTs).

Details: As part of this operation, the Russians are spreading fake correspondence of teenagers who have supposedly been recruited by resistance to stage terrorist attacks in schools in Russian-occupied Crimea.

NRC believes that by taking such actions, the Russians plan to shift blame for the shooting incident in Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow onto Ukrainians.

Quote: "We can state that the Kremlin regime uses death only to spread hatred and more deaths. Note that the resistance does not cooperate with persons under the age of 18.

At the same time, knowing Moscow’s hateful policy, we urge Ukrainians in the TOTs to be careful and avoid crowded places in order not to fall victim to another Kremlin provocation."

