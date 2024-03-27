All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians seek to discredit Ukrainian resistance in occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 27 March 2024, 05:58
Russians seek to discredit Ukrainian resistance in occupied territories
Russian occupying forces. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that Russian occupying forces are trying to discredit the Ukrainian resistance in the temporarily occupied territories (TOTs).

Source: NRC

Details: As part of this operation, the Russians are spreading fake correspondence of teenagers who have supposedly been recruited by resistance to stage terrorist attacks in schools in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

NRC believes that by taking such actions, the Russians plan to shift blame for the shooting incident in Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow onto Ukrainians.

Quote: "We can state that the Kremlin regime uses death only to spread hatred and more deaths. Note that the resistance does not cooperate with persons under the age of 18.

At the same time, knowing Moscow’s hateful policy, we urge Ukrainians in the TOTs to be careful and avoid crowded places in order not to fall victim to another Kremlin provocation."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupationRussia
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

Drones hit primary oil refining unit at refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk

All News
occupation
Russia spreads fake information about Ukraine recruiting teens in occupied territories for terrorist acts
UK Defence Intelligence reports Russians' repair of railway near Donetsk
Oil depot ablaze near Simferopol, Crimea – video
RECENT NEWS
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
23:16
Ukrainian foreign minister to meet NATO chief and top EU diplomat at NATO HQ
22:25
updatedZelenskyy signs law telling partially fit servicemen to undergo another medical examination
All News
Advertisement: