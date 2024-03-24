UK Defence Intelligence reports Russians' repair of railway near Donetsk

In a recent review of the Russian-Ukrainian war, UK intelligence examined the situation surrounding Russia's construction of a railway line through the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 24 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Observers noted that, on 18 March, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin mentioned the construction of a railway line from Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia to Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories through Crimea.

Advertisement:

According to Putin, the new line will eventually reach Sevastopol and is intended to provide redundancy for the Kerch bridge.

Putin also stated that the first completed section of the railway has restored access to Berdiansk. This railway connection runs through territory that could be targeted by Ukrainian high-precision long-range systems.

The new railway line south of Donetsk is nearly 60 kilometres long and was constructed in eight months. The UK Ministry of Defence stated that it is almost certainly one of Russia's largest infrastructure projects in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories. The constructed branch resumes railway communication disrupted by hostilities in Donetsk Oblast.

The new line's primary purpose is likely to support Russian activity in Mariupol.

This port city, destroyed by Russia in 2022, houses the Azovstal metallurgical plant and other heavy industry facilities, which, while severely damaged, Russia may attempt to repair and operate in the future, the analysts noted.

The railway to Crimea, which Russia is constructing in the occupied territory, is a "significant target" for Ukrainian forces, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence stated.

UK Defence Intelligence analysed Russia's attempts to protect its oil refining facilities from Ukrainian strikes.

They also assessed Russia's resumption of air strikes on Ukraine using long-range aircraft.

Support UP or become our patron!