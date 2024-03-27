Russians bombard Nikopol, killing one civilian – photo

Russian forces bombarded the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 27 March, killing a 55-year-old man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Aftermath of a Russian attack Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians killed a person in Nikopol. A man, 55, became the latest casualty. He came under enemy shelling."

Advertisement:

Aftermath of a Russian attack Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak added that the Russians also damaged some private houses, an outbuilding and a power transmission line.

Aftermath of a Russian attack Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!