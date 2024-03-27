Russians bombard Nikopol, killing one civilian – photo
Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 15:54
Russian forces bombarded the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 27 March, killing a 55-year-old man.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians killed a person in Nikopol. A man, 55, became the latest casualty. He came under enemy shelling."
Details: Lysak added that the Russians also damaged some private houses, an outbuilding and a power transmission line.
