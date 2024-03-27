All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians bombard Nikopol, killing one civilian – photo

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 27 March 2024, 15:54
Russians bombard Nikopol, killing one civilian – photo
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces bombarded the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 27 March, killing a 55-year-old man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack 
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians killed a person in Nikopol. A man, 55, became the latest casualty. He came under enemy shelling."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of a Russian attack 
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak added that the Russians also damaged some private houses, an outbuilding and a power transmission line.

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack 
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Nikopolattackcasualties
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Nikopol
Russians attack Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones, injuring a man
Russians target Nikopol district 9 times with kamikaze drones and artillery – photo
Russians attack Nikopol district, damaging petrol station and houses – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: