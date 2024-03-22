Russians attack Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones, injuring a man

Russian forces attacked Nikopol, Dnipro Oblast, with kamikaze drones and artillery on 22 March, injuring a 57 year old man.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Nikopol is under enemy attack. There have been 10 attacks today. The aggressor used kamikaze drones. They fired from artillery. One person was injured. A 57-year-old man was given medical assistance, he will be treated at home."

Details: Local authorities reported that private houses and two outbuildings were damaged in the settlement. A car caught fire.

Lysak also reports that Dnipro Oblast is still recovering from the morning attack. A total of 27,000 consumers have been left without electricity.

Quote: "In addition to energy facilities, civilian infrastructure has been destroyed. Educational institutions, a hospital, nine multi-storey buildings, six private houses and cars were damaged in Dnipro. Nine solar panels were damaged in the district.

Three houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in the Pavlohrad district."

