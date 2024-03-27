All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Scholz and Biden discussed Navalny exchange week before his death – WSJ

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 March 2024, 20:28
Scholz and Biden discussed Navalny exchange week before his death – WSJ
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden at the White House. Photo: Getty Images

Journalists from The Wall Street Journal described negotiations between Russia and the United States for the exchange of prisoners, noting that a week before Alexei Navalny's death, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden discussed a possible exchange.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Details: According to the WSJ’s sources, after Biden arrived at the White House, Russia demanded that a spy be exchanged for another spy. The US did not have any Russians convicted of espionage, but Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, according to the WSJ, became interested in former FSB officer Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of murder in Germany.

Advertisement:

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal correspondent, was arrested in Russia in the spring of 2023 on charges of espionage. Biden publicly promised to seek his release, but progress in the negotiations was slow, according to the newspaper, until the "unexpected source" - former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton - joined the process.

Investigator Christo Grozev asked her to lobby the White House to include Alexei Navalny in the exchange agreement, which they offered in exchange for Krasikov.

At the same time, Yulia Navalnaya addressed German officials in an unofficial capacity. According to the WSJ, opinions in the German government were divided, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock opposing any deal involving Krasikov.

However, as noted by the WSJ, Navalny was a popular figure in Germany, beginning with his treatment in the Charite clinic after poisoning.

Meanwhile, according to the WSJ, Putin has persistently hinted that he is open to proposals for the exchange of American journalist Gershkovich.

The WSJ reports that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Joe Biden in Washington on 9 February. The private topic of the meeting was a discussion of "one of the most complex prisoner trades with the Kremlin since the Cold War". Following the meeting, the governments of the two countries agreed to continue discussing the possibility of exchanging Krasikov for Navalny, but the White House made no formal offer to the Kremlin at the time.

Background:

  • Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who died on 16 February in a penal colony, was buried on 1 March in Moscow.
  • Maria Pevchikh, head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation formerly headed by Alexei Navalny, said on 26 February that an agreement had been reached to swap the opposition politician in a prisoner exchange, but he died in prison while the negotiations were in the final stages.
  • Navalny was aware of the prisoner swap plan and had agreed to it, Reuters reported.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin called the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison a "sad event" and claimed he had been prepared to exchange him.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NavalnyScholzRussiaUSA
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Navalny
Trump does not rule out Putin's involvement in Navalny's death
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
President's Office denies WP claims that Zelenska declined White House's invitation because of Navalnaya
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: