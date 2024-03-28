All Sections
Russian forces strike houses in Zaporizhzhia, injuring civilians – photo

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 28 March 2024, 02:02
Russian forces strike houses in Zaporizhzhia, injuring civilians – photo
A destroyed house in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ivan Fedorov

Explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia during an air-raid on the night of 27-28 March. The Russians attacked houses, injuring civilians.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council.

Quote: "Explosions in Zaporizhzhia."

Later, Fedorov specified that the Russians had launched drone strikes on civilian houses in Zaporizhzhia.

He said that people had been injured as a result of the attack.

On the morning of 28 March, Kurtiev reported that houses in residential areas of three of the city’s districts were affected as a result of the overnight attack. 

He added that currently it is known that five houses have been partially destroyed and over 40 are damaged. 

Two people suffered minor injuries and received primary medical assistance. 

Fedorov noted that two women had been injured. 

He also reported that wreckage from the Russian drones had caused fires in residential buildings a the residential area. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire.

 
Destroyed houses in Zaporizhzhia
Photo: Anatolii Kurtiev
 
Destroyed houses in Zaporizhzhia
Photo: Anatolii Kurtiev
 
Destroyed houses in Zaporizhzhia
Photo: Anatolii Kurtiev

Background: The Air Force reported a second group of Russian drones at around midnight on 27 March.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhiaexplosion
