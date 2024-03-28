All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces seize initiative on front, but Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrate resilient defence – German general

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 March 2024, 09:00
Russian forces seize initiative on front, but Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrate resilient defence – German general
Christian Freuding. Photo: Getty Images

German Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Bundeswehr's Situation Centre Ukraine, has assessed the current situation on the front, stating that the Russians have seized the initiative on land and in the air, but Ukrainian forces are demonstrating "resilient and stable defence."

Source: Freuding in an interview with DW, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Freuding: "This means that the Ukrainian army is prepared to concede limited territory to preserve its own forces and prepare anew for defence."

Advertisement:

Details: Freuding noted that in recent weeks and months, the defensive tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have become more flexible, with defence being conducted more dynamically.

At the same time, he said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain control of the situation even during withdrawal, which is being carried out in a very orderly manner.

Background:

  • In early February, Freuding mentioned that Ukraine needed mobilisation to replenish battlefield losses and rebuild combat units.
  • He also believes the Ukrainian military can end the war by defeating Russia on the battlefield.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
war
Czechia to allocate funds for its initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine
Number of people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv rises to 12
Russians most actively storm Novopavlivka front, 60 combat clashes occur over last day in general – Ukrainian General Staff
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: