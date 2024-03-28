Russian forces seize initiative on front, but Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrate resilient defence – German general

German Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Bundeswehr's Situation Centre Ukraine, has assessed the current situation on the front, stating that the Russians have seized the initiative on land and in the air, but Ukrainian forces are demonstrating "resilient and stable defence."

Source: Freuding in an interview with DW, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Freuding: "This means that the Ukrainian army is prepared to concede limited territory to preserve its own forces and prepare anew for defence."

Advertisement:

Details: Freuding noted that in recent weeks and months, the defensive tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have become more flexible, with defence being conducted more dynamically.

At the same time, he said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain control of the situation even during withdrawal, which is being carried out in a very orderly manner.

Background:

In early February, Freuding mentioned that Ukraine needed mobilisation to replenish battlefield losses and rebuild combat units.

He also believes the Ukrainian military can end the war by defeating Russia on the battlefield.

Support UP or become our patron!