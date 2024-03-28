Kyiv authorities enhance security amid threat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and attacks intensification

At an emergency meeting, the Kyiv Defence Council has adopted a range of decisions to ensure the security of the Ukrainian capital due to the possibility of an increase in the number of Russian missile attacks on civilian targets and civilians.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Details: The meeting was reportedly convened in response to statements by Russia's leadership regarding the increase in the number of missile attacks on civilian targets and civilians in Kyiv and across Ukraine. In addition, Serhii Popko, Head of KCMA, acknowledged that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) may attempt to infiltrate the city and that Russian intelligence assets may be involved.

Quote: "Taking into account this information, Kyiv Defence Council adopted the following decision:

1) To urgently address the issue of further events in Kyiv that involve large numbers of people.

2) To revise the regulatory and administrative guidelines concerning public transport operations and the organisation of sports, cultural, educational, medical, and entertainment events in the capital and crowded areas to ensure citizen safety.

3) All law enforcement and military agencies of the city of Kyiv should, in accordance with their powers, increase their attention to crowded places and ensure public safety and order in the capital. Ensure that all necessary measures are taken to ensure the safety of Kyiv citizens.

4) All responsible agencies and facility managers of civil defence infrastructure should ensure that people have constant access to shelters and that the invincibility centres are ready for use [invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts].

Details: It is also noted that social media will be monitored for the spread of disinformation, provocations and other information that could destabilise the situation in Kyiv.

"I ask Kyiv residents to remain calm. Do not panic. We are taking preventive measures to ensure that Kyiv and its residents are well protected. Follow the safety rules and do not ignore air-raid warnings. Take care of yourself," Popko added.

