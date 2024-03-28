All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kyiv authorities enhance security amid threat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and attacks intensification

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 28 March 2024, 10:46
Kyiv authorities enhance security amid threat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and attacks intensification
Kyiv. Stock photo: Getty Images

At an emergency meeting, the Kyiv Defence Council has adopted a range of decisions to ensure the security of the Ukrainian capital due to the possibility of an increase in the number of Russian missile attacks on civilian targets and civilians.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Details: The meeting was reportedly convened in response to statements by Russia's leadership regarding the increase in the number of missile attacks on civilian targets and civilians in Kyiv and across Ukraine. In addition, Serhii Popko, Head of KCMA, acknowledged that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) may attempt to infiltrate the city and that Russian intelligence assets may be involved.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Taking into account this information, Kyiv Defence Council adopted the following decision:

1) To urgently address the issue of further events in Kyiv that involve large numbers of people.

2) To revise the regulatory and administrative guidelines concerning public transport operations and the organisation of sports, cultural, educational, medical, and entertainment events in the capital and crowded areas to ensure citizen safety.

3) All law enforcement and military agencies of the city of Kyiv should, in accordance with their powers, increase their attention to crowded places and ensure public safety and order in the capital. Ensure that all necessary measures are taken to ensure the safety of Kyiv citizens.

4) All responsible agencies and facility managers of civil defence infrastructure should ensure that people have constant access to shelters and that the invincibility centres are ready for use [invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts].

Details: It is also noted that social media will be monitored for the spread of disinformation, provocations and other information that could destabilise the situation in Kyiv.

"I ask Kyiv residents to remain calm. Do not panic. We are taking preventive measures to ensure that Kyiv and its residents are well protected. Follow the safety rules and do not ignore air-raid warnings. Take care of yourself," Popko added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kyiv
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Kyiv
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
Media shows wreckage of Russian Zircon missile shot down over Kyiv – photo
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Kyiv: Ukraine needs more air defence assets – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: