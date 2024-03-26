All Sections
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 March 2024, 20:22
Bomb technicians seized the warhead of the missile. Photo: Kyiv City Police

Bomb technicians from the Kyiv police have detected the warhead of the missile which fell down in the private sector of the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv on 25 March.

Source: the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv 

Quote: "During the inspection of the territory in the Solomianskyi district, bomb squads from Kyiv City Police detected a fragment of the warhead with detonators which weighed over 20 kg."

Bomb technicians seized the warhead of the missile which had fallen on Kyiv the day before
Photo: Kyiv City Police
 
Bomb technicians seized the warhead of the missile which had fallen on Kyiv the day before
Photo: Kyiv City Police

Details: The bomb technicians disconnected the detonators from the remains of the warhead and removed them for further destruction on the training grounds. 

Background:

  • Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv on the morning of 25 March; the debris fell in the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, damaging two high-rise buildings and injuring five people.
  • On 12 February, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise reported that Russia used a 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on the territory of Ukraine on 7 February.

