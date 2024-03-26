Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 20:22
Bomb technicians from the Kyiv police have detected the warhead of the missile which fell down in the private sector of the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv on 25 March.
Source: the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv
Quote: "During the inspection of the territory in the Solomianskyi district, bomb squads from Kyiv City Police detected a fragment of the warhead with detonators which weighed over 20 kg."
Details: The bomb technicians disconnected the detonators from the remains of the warhead and removed them for further destruction on the training grounds.
Background:
- Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv on the morning of 25 March; the debris fell in the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv, damaging two high-rise buildings and injuring five people.
- On 12 February, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise reported that Russia used a 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on the territory of Ukraine on 7 February.
