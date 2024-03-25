Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Kyiv: Ukraine needs more air defence assets – photo

Commenting on Russia's 25 March ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needed more air defence assets.

Quote: "Russian terrorists struck the capital with ballistic missiles. Unfortunately, there is damage to houses in civilian urban areas. So far, we have information about five people injured. The rubble is being cleared.

We keep repeating that Ukraine needs more air defence assets. It ensures safety for our cities and saves lives. All of us in the world who respect and protect life must stop this terror."

Details: The number of civilians injured in Kyiv has now risen to 10.

"Russian terrorists struck the capital with ballistic missiles". Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Damage in civilian urban area. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Background:

On the morning of 25 March, Russia launched ballistic missiles on Kyiv: their wreckage crashed in Kyiv's Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts, damaging two high-rise buildings and injuring seven people, including a teenage girl, 16.

