Russia cynically uses terrorist attack near Moscow to justify war against Ukraine – US Department of State

The US Department of State has responded to another wave of accusations by Russian officials against Ukraine and Western countries of involvement in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, at a briefing

Details: Miller was asked about the reaction to the statements of Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said the day before that "the West has created ISIS."

"So I’ve seen those comments as well as comments from President Putin as well as comments from others claiming that any host of countries were behind this terrorist attack," he said.

Miller reiterated that he believes these statements to be untrue, and added that "the Russian Government knows that the claims are categorically false."

"So I would say that these comments from multiple Kremlin officials are irresponsible, they’re cynical, and it’s just another example of President Putin and the rest of his team exploiting a national tragedy to try to justify the illegal war against Ukraine," Miller pointed out.

Background:

Earlier, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, rejected Russia's claims that the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow Oblast was linked to Ukraine.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron called Russia's allegations that his country, the United States and Ukraine were involved in the attack nonsense.

