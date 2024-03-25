All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Terrorist attack near Moscow had no linkage to Ukraine – White House

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 25 March 2024, 19:32
Terrorist attack near Moscow had no linkage to Ukraine – White House
John Kirby. Photo: Getty Images

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, has dismissed Russia's allegations that the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow Oblast was linked to Ukraine, describing them as Kremlin propaganda.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform

Details: Kirby said that the attack in Russia's Moscow Oblast had "no linkage to Ukraine". "This was an attack carried out by ISIS-Khorasan operatives, period," he added at a telephone briefing with journalists on 25 March.

Advertisement:

The White House representative said he was not surprised to see the Kremlin spreading allegations that Ukrainian services were involved in the attack.

"This is just another manifestation of Kremlin propaganda. It's all they can do to try to connect it to what they're doing in Ukraine, to try to find some kind of justification for their ongoing violence and looting," Kirby said.

He also reiterated that the United States had warned the Russian authorities in advance of ISIS's plans for a terrorist attack.

Background: Last Friday, 22 March, a group of armed men opened fire with assault rifles in a concert hall in Krasnogorsk. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which at least 137 people were killed.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron described Russia's attempts to link the terrorist attack to Ukraine as cynical. Czech President Petr Pavel called for the investigation not to be used for political purposes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USARussiaterrorist attack
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
USA
US sanctions Russian virtual asset operators
Congressman McCaul reveals when Speaker Johnson may bring Ukraine bill to vote
There's no evidence Ukraine was involved in Moscow terror attack – US Vice President
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: