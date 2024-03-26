All Sections
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow

Andrii Synyavskyi, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 26 March 2024, 21:35
David Cameron. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has commented on claims from Moscow that Western countries and Ukraine were allegedly involved in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow.

Source: UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Twitter (X)

Cameron added that the UK supports US statements that clearly indicate that ISIS is solely responsible for the attack.

Background: 

  • On Tuesday, Aleksandr Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), gave an affirmative answer to whether the United States, the UK and Ukraine were behind the terrorist attack near Moscow.
  • At the same time, Bloomberg reports that some members of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle do not agree with his theories about Ukraine's possible involvement in the 22 March terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall.
  • Previously, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, dismissed Russia's allegations that the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow Oblast was linked to Ukraine.
  • Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia's attempts to link the terrorist attacks near Moscow to Ukraine cynical
  • Meanwhile, Czech President Petr Pavel called for the investigation not to be used for political purposes.

