All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

ISW: Russia has seized 505 sq. km of Ukraine's territory since October 2023

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 29 March 2024, 06:33
ISW: Russia has seized 505 sq. km of Ukraine's territory since October 2023
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War reported that since the start of offensive operations in October 2023, Russian troops have seized 505 square kilometres of Ukraine's territory.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: From 1 January till 28 March this year, Russian troops seized almost 100 square kilometres more than they did in the last three months of 2023. 

Advertisement:

Military analysts suggest that this pace of advance may be due to a combination of a lack of weapons among the Ukrainians and more favourable weather conditions in winter than in autumn. 

ISW noted that this slight increase in the pace of Russian advance does not reflect a threat of Russian operational success. 

However, the lack of material and technical resources limits the ability of Ukrainian forces to conduct effective defensive operations while giving Russian forces the flexibility to conduct offensive operations, which could lead to more complex and non-linear opportunities for Russian forces to achieve significant operational success in the future. 

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 28 March: 

  • Ukraine is currently preventing Russian forces from making significant tactical gains along the entire frontline, but continued delays in US security assistance will likely expand the threat of Russian operational success.
  • The continued degradation of Ukraine’s air defence umbrella provides one of the most immediate avenues through which Russian forces could generate non-linear operational impacts.
  • Russia’s ability to conduct opportunistic but limited offensive actions along Ukraine’s international border with Russia offers Russia further opportunities to constrain Ukrainian manpower and materiel, but Western aid provisions and Ukrainian efforts to address manpower challenges would ease the impacts of such Russian efforts.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to make sensationalised statements as part of Russia’s ongoing reflexive control campaign, which aims to deter further Western military aid provisions to Ukraine and deflect attention from the growing Russian force posturing against NATO.
  • Putin’s 27 March statements are neither new nor surprising and best illustrate how the Kremlin routinely overwhelms the Western information space, often with irrelevant or decontextualised truths rather than with outright misinformation or disinformation, to shape global perceptions and advance its own long-term objectives.
  • The Russian Investigative Committee unsurprisingly claimed that it has evidence tying Ukraine to the 22 March Crocus City Hall attack amid continued Kremlin efforts to link Ukraine and the West to the terrorist attack to generate more domestic support for the war in Ukraine.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern for heightened ethnic tension in Russian society following the Crocus City Hall attacks and may be falsely blaming Ukraine and the West for the Crocus City Hall attack in order to divert domestic attention away from ethnic tensions.
  • Ukrainian drone strikes against oil refineries in Russia are reportedly forcing Russia to import gasoline from Belarus.
  • An independent investigation found that international information operation campaigns linked to deceased Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin remained active, despite the Russian government shutting down media companies and organisations overtly linked to Prigozhin after his death.
  • Senior Russian officials are intensifying their victim-blaming of Armenian leadership as Armenia continues to distance itself from security relations with Russia after the Kremlin abandoned Armenia to its fate as it lost Nagorno-Karabakh.
  • Russian forces made confirmed advances near Donetsk City.
  • Russia continues efforts to source ballistic missiles and other weapons from North Korea for use in Ukraine.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ISWwar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
ISW
ISW analyses Putin and Lukashenko's claims regarding terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast
ISW on attack on Crocus: accusation of Ukraine threatens Russia's internal security
Russia thoroughly preparing for large-scale conflict with NATO – ISW
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: