Russians storm Novopavlivka and five other fronts: 59 combat clashes in 24 hours

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions on six fronts, with 22 assaults on the Novopavlivka front alone. A total of 59 combat clashes took place.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 29 March

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks near Semenivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 22 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders eight times near Robotyne, northwest of Verbove and north of Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Two attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions were made over the last day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, draining them along the entire line of contact.

Ukraine's Air Force hit 14 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one cluster of Russian military personnel, four command posts, four air defence systems, two artillery pieces and one ammunition depot belonging to the Russians.

