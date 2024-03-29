All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 820 soldiers, 8 tanks and 28 artillery systems over past day

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 March 2024, 07:52
Russia loses 820 soldiers, 8 tanks and 28 artillery systems over past day
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russians lost another 820 soldiers over the past day, which brings the total number of Russian military casualties in this war to 440,790.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • 440,790 (+820) military personnel;
  • 6,922 (+8) tanks;
  • 13,264 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,991 (+28) artillery systems;
  • 1,023 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 735 (+6) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,656 (+56) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,022 (+5) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 14,645 (+50) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,807 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
war
US Ambassador reacts to Russia's massive combined attack on Ukraine
Russia attacks energy facilities at night, damaging thermal and hydroelectric power plants
Russians storm Novopavlivka and five other fronts: 59 combat clashes in 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: