Russia loses 820 soldiers, 8 tanks and 28 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 29 March 2024, 07:52
The Russians lost another 820 soldiers over the past day, which brings the total number of Russian military casualties in this war to 440,790.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 440,790 (+820) military personnel;
- 6,922 (+8) tanks;
- 13,264 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,991 (+28) artillery systems;
- 1,023 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 735 (+6) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,656 (+56) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,022 (+5) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,645 (+50) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,807 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
