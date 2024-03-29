All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi comments on Zaluzhnyi's dismissal for first time

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 March 2024, 09:40
Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi comments on Zaluzhnyi's dismissal for first time
Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commenting on his appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to replace Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy obviously had "good reasons" for doing so, and that the military's duty is to obey orders.

Source: Colonel General Syrskyi in an interview with Ukrinform

Details: The appointment of Syrskyi followed the sensational and not entirely understood resignation of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. The journalist asked about the reason for such changes, as well as the restructuring of almost the entire military leadership.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The military has one duty – we don't discuss orders, we execute them. So if the president of the country, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, had reasons for such a replacement, especially during the active phase of the war, it means that these reasons are good.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi and I worked side by side in the most challenging times since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and even before that. We worked as a team. I wish him success in his new and very responsible position."

Details: Syrskyi stated that "all the knowledge and experience gained during the full-scale war in battles with superior enemy forces will be used to increase the effectiveness of our actions and maximise the damage to enemy attack groups."

Syrskyi noted that the composition of the General Staff and other military command bodies will be replenished with combat officers with extensive practical combat experience gained on the battlefields of this war.

Read also: An army without Zaluzhnyi: Who is General Syrskyi, Ukraine's new Commander-in-Chief?

Background:

  • On 8 February 2024, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi. 
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the need to review military tactics and prevent stagnation at the front was one of the reasons why Valerii Zaluzhnyi had been dismissed as commander-in-chief.
  • On 7 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the appointment of Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has sent the corresponding request to the UK.
  • On 9 March, it was reported that General Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Lieutenant General Serhii Shaptala, former Chief of the General Staff, were released from military duty for health reasons.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaluzhnyi
Advertisement:

Drones hit primary oil refining unit at refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk

Identities of actors in Russian video aimed at undermining mobilisation in Ukraine revealed – photo

Polish farmers blockade Uhryniv checkpoint for Ukrainian lorries again

Large Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery and Shahed drone-assembling facility in Tatarstan – photo, video

Russians make video with professional actors to undermine mobilisation in Ukraine – ISW

Fire breaks out at industrial plant in Russia's Yekaterinburg, eyewitnesses heard explosion first – photo, video

All News
Zaluzhnyi
Former Commander-in-Chief and former General Staff Chief were released from military duty together, sources say
Zaluzhnyi found unfit for further military service before his appointment as ambassador to UK
A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador
RECENT NEWS
13:13
Ukraine's air shield must be strengthened – Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges Dutch counterpart
12:52
Coal production at Ukrainian mines increases by almost 24% despite war
12:48
Ukrainian drones employing AI to strike Russian targets with high precision – CNN
12:28
Drones hit primary oil refining unit at refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk
12:02
Military helicopter crashes in Russian-occupied Abkhazia – video
11:35
Belarus presents show, depicting "arrest of Ukraine's Security Service agents"
10:31
Ukraine brings back 17-year-old forcibly deported to Russia – photo
09:53
Identities of actors in Russian video aimed at undermining mobilisation in Ukraine revealed – photo
09:50
Polish farmers blockade Uhryniv checkpoint for Ukrainian lorries again
09:48
Belarus launches military exercises near border with Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: