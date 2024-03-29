Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi comments on Zaluzhnyi's dismissal for first time

Commenting on his appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to replace Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy obviously had "good reasons" for doing so, and that the military's duty is to obey orders.

Source: Colonel General Syrskyi in an interview with Ukrinform

Details: The appointment of Syrskyi followed the sensational and not entirely understood resignation of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. The journalist asked about the reason for such changes, as well as the restructuring of almost the entire military leadership.

Quote: "The military has one duty – we don't discuss orders, we execute them. So if the president of the country, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, had reasons for such a replacement, especially during the active phase of the war, it means that these reasons are good.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi and I worked side by side in the most challenging times since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and even before that. We worked as a team. I wish him success in his new and very responsible position."

Details: Syrskyi stated that "all the knowledge and experience gained during the full-scale war in battles with superior enemy forces will be used to increase the effectiveness of our actions and maximise the damage to enemy attack groups."

Syrskyi noted that the composition of the General Staff and other military command bodies will be replenished with combat officers with extensive practical combat experience gained on the battlefields of this war.

Background:

On 8 February 2024, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the need to review military tactics and prevent stagnation at the front was one of the reasons why Valerii Zaluzhnyi had been dismissed as commander-in-chief.

On 7 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the appointment of Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has sent the corresponding request to the UK.

On 9 March, it was reported that General Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Lieutenant General Serhii Shaptala, former Chief of the General Staff, were released from military duty for health reasons.

