A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stressed that the military background of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will be an asset in his work as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK.

Source: Kuleba during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Kuleba said he had had several conversations with Zaluzhnyi that convinced him that "our respected general, the former commander-in-chief, is eager to do diplomatic work".

Quote: "Moreover, he even has relevant education – it seems he obtained a master's degree in international relations in 2020. So I think this is a very logical step.

As minister, I undoubtedly have an interest in having a powerful ambassador in London. The president has considered all the factors and decided that Valerii Zaluzhnyi is the most suitable candidate for the position, so this will definitely strengthen our system."

Details: Kuleba added that an understanding of the military context is a key requirement for the ambassador to the UK. London is also one of the most important capitals in the world, and there are embassies of Global South countries there.

Quote: "We don’t send just anybody there. London is an extremely important assignment for any country, and after talking to ambassadors who work in London, I am convinced that Valerii Zaluzhnyi will be one of the most respected public figures, and he will be useful not only from the point of view of bilateral relations with the UK, but also behind-the-scenes diplomacy with Asian, African and Latin American countries."

Background:

On 7 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has sent a corresponding request to the UK.

Zelenskyy stated in his evening address that Zaluzhnyi had spoken to him specifically about a move to diplomacy.

