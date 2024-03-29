All Sections
Russians target Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring local resident

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 29 March 2024, 12:35
Russians target Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring local resident
Stock photo: Getty Images

On the morning of 29 March, Russian forces attacked residents of Beryslav (Kherson Oblast) with drones, injuring a 45-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "A 45-year-old man was injured at around 8:00 after a drone dropped explosives on him."

Details: According to reports, the man suffered a blast injury to his arm and leg. He received medical treatment.

