Three more children brought back from occupied Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 29 March 2024, 11:48
Three more children brought back from occupied Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Three more boys from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast have been brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "These are boys aged 5, 11 and 14. The children's parents independently contacted representatives of the Save Ukraine charity organisation and asked for help to escape from the hell of occupation." 

Details: Prokudin said that the families are currently undergoing long-term rehabilitation and work with psychologists. They are in a safe place where they receive the necessary assistance.

Prokudin also noted that since the beginning of 2024, 47 children have been brought back from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

