Russians drop explosives on Beryslav, injuring three civilians

The Russians attacked Beryslav, Kherson Oblast on the morning of 28 March, injuring three men.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Since early morning, the Russian occupiers have been attacking Beryslav. Once again, the city came under attack from enemy drones. A local resident, 38, was injured by the explosives."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the man has a blast injury and injuries to his arm and leg. He has already received the necessary medical care.

Update: Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that there had been another drone attack on Beryslav, and two men had been wounded.

Quote: "A 55-year-old man sustained a blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his leg. A 43-year-old local resident was diagnosed with concussion, brain injury, head and leg injuries."

Support UP or become our patron!