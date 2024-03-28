All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop explosives on Beryslav, injuring three civilians

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 28 March 2024, 09:46
Russians drop explosives on Beryslav, injuring three civilians
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked Beryslav, Kherson Oblast on the morning of 28 March, injuring three men.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Since early morning, the Russian occupiers have been attacking Beryslav. Once again, the city came under attack from enemy drones. A local resident, 38, was injured by the explosives."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the man has a blast injury and injuries to his arm and leg. He has already received the necessary medical care.

Update: Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that there had been another drone attack on Beryslav, and two men had been wounded.

Quote: "A 55-year-old man sustained a blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his leg. A 43-year-old local resident was diagnosed with concussion, brain injury, head and leg injuries."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson OblastRussiawar
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russian landmine kills man in Kherson Oblast
Russian drone drops explosives on resident of Kherson Oblast
Russians strike office building in Kherson centre, authorities post video of aftermath
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
All News
Advertisement: