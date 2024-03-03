Russian attack on Odesa: bodies of woman and baby found under rubble – video

Emergency workers discovered two more bodies – a woman and a baby – under the rubble of an apartment building on the morning of 3 March, over 24 hours after the Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa, bringing the death toll to 10.



Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES); Odesa Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote: "The body of the ninth dead civilian has been found under the rubble at the site of the Russian attack on the apartment building."

Details: Emergency rescuers are working to retrieve the body.

Advertisement:

Updated: The Odesa OMA explained that the ninth casualty was a woman.

The body of a baby was found near her. The child was less than a year old.

Later, the SES added that the mother had tried to cover her eight-month-old child with her body. The deceased were found in an embrace.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!