Russian attack on Odesa: bodies of woman and baby found under rubble – video
Emergency workers discovered two more bodies – a woman and a baby – under the rubble of an apartment building on the morning of 3 March, over 24 hours after the Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa, bringing the death toll to 10.
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES); Odesa Oblast Military Administration (OMA)
Quote: "The body of the ninth dead civilian has been found under the rubble at the site of the Russian attack on the apartment building."
Details: Emergency rescuers are working to retrieve the body.
Updated: The Odesa OMA explained that the ninth casualty was a woman.
The body of a baby was found near her. The child was less than a year old.
Later, the SES added that the mother had tried to cover her eight-month-old child with her body. The deceased were found in an embrace.
This news has been updated since publication.
