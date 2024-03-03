All Sections
Russia's FSB stages supposed "counter-terrorist operation" in Ingushetia, Russia, lasting over 12 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 09:56
FSB personnel near the building in Ingushetia. Photo: Russian news outlet 7x7

Russian security forces have been conducting "active measures to take out militants" in the city of Karabulak, Republic of Ingushetia [a subject of the Russian Federation], since Saturday evening (2 March), lasting until Sunday morning (3 March). Russian propaganda media has reported that six people were killed during an assault on a flat.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; BBC News Russian; Telegram-based news outlet Mash

Details: The counter-terrorist operation (CTO) began at 19:30 on Saturday.

Early reports indicated that six bodies of the "militants", as they are dubbed by Russia, had been found in the four-storey building after the operation and inspection.

The suspects were allegedly "planning terrorist attacks in public places".

A group of unidentified individuals was reportedly locked by the FSB officers in a residential apartment building in the south of Karabulak. It is claimed that they put up resistance and used hand grenades.

Previously: In February, Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, approved a resolution recognising that the people of Ingushetia have the right to create an independent state and restore Ingushetia’s territorial integrity, and condemning the Russian Federation’s crimes against the people of Ingushetia.

Subjects: Russiaterror
