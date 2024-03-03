Apartment blocks directly hit in Russian morning attack on Kherson – photo

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

The Russian army attacked the Korabelnyi district of the city of Kherson several times from the Dnipro River's left (east) bank on the morning of 3 March, causing direct hits.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At least five direct hits to residential buildings have been reported.

Flats, roofs, kiosks, etc. have been damaged.

No information on casualties has been reported.

