Apartment blocks directly hit in Russian morning attack on Kherson – photo
Sunday, 3 March 2024, 11:28
The Russian army attacked the Korabelnyi district of the city of Kherson several times from the Dnipro River's left (east) bank on the morning of 3 March, causing direct hits.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: At least five direct hits to residential buildings have been reported.
Advertisement:
Flats, roofs, kiosks, etc. have been damaged.
No information on casualties has been reported.
Support UP or become our patron!