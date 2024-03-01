Several explosions heard in Kherson
Friday, 1 March 2024, 03:20
The Russian army has attacked the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro river.
Source: Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Kherson is under enemy fire! The Russian army is attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. A series of explosions rang out in the coastal areas.
Advertisement:
Be careful! Stay away from windows!"
