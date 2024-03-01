Several explosions heard in Kherson

The city of Kherson. Stock photo: Suspilne

The Russian army has attacked the city of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro river.

Source: Roman Mrochko, the Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kherson is under enemy fire! The Russian army is attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. A series of explosions rang out in the coastal areas.

Be careful! Stay away from windows!"

