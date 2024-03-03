All Sections
Four more people may still be under rubble after Russian attack on apartment block in Odesa

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 12:23
Four more people may still be under rubble after Russian attack on apartment block in Odesa
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Four more people may still be trapped under the rubble of an apartment building in the city of Odesa destroyed by a Russian attack on the night of 1-2 March, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) has reported.

Source: SES

Quote: "Three people who were on the list of individuals possibly trapped under the rubble contacted the SES on Sunday (3 March).

This is some good news for us, these people are alive."

Details: The SES reported that four more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

The search and rescue operation has been going on for over 24 hours.

Subjects: State Emergency Service
