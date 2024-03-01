All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Naval mine found and destroyed on beach in Odesa – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 1 March 2024, 12:56
Naval mine found and destroyed on beach in Odesa – photo
Photo: State Emergency Service

Bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service have destroyed a mine on the Black Sea coast.

Source: State Emergency Service

Details: It is reported that an explosive item was found on one of the beaches of Odesa on 29 February. Bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene and identified it as an anchor naval mine. The munition was destroyed.

Advertisement:
 
All PhotoS: State Emergency Service  
 
 

Quote: "We remind everyone: if you notice an explosive or suspicious item, do not touch it under any circumstances, move to a safe distance and call 101!"

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: deminingState Emergency Service
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
demining
270 people died from mines and other explosive devices since beginning of full-scale invasion
Bomb disposal experts destroy Russian 500-kilogramme bomb – video
Land mine hits civilians in Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, one injured
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: