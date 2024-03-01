Naval mine found and destroyed on beach in Odesa – photo

Bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service have destroyed a mine on the Black Sea coast.

Source: State Emergency Service

Details: It is reported that an explosive item was found on one of the beaches of Odesa on 29 February. Bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene and identified it as an anchor naval mine. The munition was destroyed.

All PhotoS: State Emergency Service

Quote: "We remind everyone: if you notice an explosive or suspicious item, do not touch it under any circumstances, move to a safe distance and call 101!"

