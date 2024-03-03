All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Victims of Russian drone strike on Odesa: mothers with babies and military family

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 3 March 2024, 15:57
Victims of Russian drone strike on Odesa: mothers with babies and military family
Сollage: Ukrainska Pravda

Rescue workers have discovered the bodies of ten people under the rubble of an Odesa residential building that was hit by a Russian drone on the night of 1-2 March. Among them are two mothers with babies, a three-year-old boy, men aged 35, 40, and 54, and a woman of 73.

One section of the apartment building was completely destroyed when the Russian attack drone crashed into it. The search and rescue effort continues. There may be four more people under the debris.

The bodies of three-year-old Mark and his father Vitalii were discovered beneath the rubble around lunchtime on 2 March. The child's mother, Anastasiia, is in intensive care. On Sunday, her sister Tetiana Yurchyk stated that Anastasiia's condition was serious but stable, and that she is conscious.

Advertisement:
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Татьяна Юрчик (@tania_yurchik)

The bodies of Anna Haidarzhy, 31, and her four-month-old son Timofii were found under the rubble on the evening of 2 March. According to rescue workers, the mother was pressing her son to her chest. Anna's husband and daughter miraculously survived – they were in the next room.

Anna Haidarzhy was the daughter of Mykola Sidak, pastor of Odesa’s Peresypsky Church, says the Odesa Regional Association of Churches of the Evangelical Baptist Union of Ukraine.

A whole family also lost their lives as a result of the drone attack on Odesa. The bodies of Oleh and Tetiana, both of whom served in the military, and their seven-month-old daughter Liza were discovered beneath the rubble.

Tetiana had three other children from her previous marriage, and rescue workers are still searching for two of them – Serhii, 9, and Zlata, 8 – under the rubble, reports Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster.

Rescue workers discovered the bodies of another woman and a baby under the rubble on the morning of 3 March, more than a day after the Russian attack on Odesa. According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, the mother had attempted to protect her 8-month-old by cradling the baby in her arms.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: