Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
Sunday, 3 March 2024, 20:29
Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has commented on the Russian attack on a multi-storey apartment building in Odesa on the night of 1-2 March, which claimed the lives of three children, among other civilians.
Source: Gabrielius Landsbergis on X, as reported by European Pravda
Details: "This is absolutely outrageous murder. By deliberately killing babies in their sleep, Russia is declaring a clear contempt for any peace agreements, past or future," Landsbergis wrote.
He added that there must be "serious and immediate consequences" for Russia, "not continued impunity".
Background:
- Part of a multi-storey apartment building collapsed in the city of Odesa on the night of 1-2 March as a result of a Russian Shahed drone attack.
- The attack destroyed 18 flats and damaged 7 more. The death toll currently stands at 12, including 5 children.
- Moldovan President Maia Sandu believes that Russia's attack on the city of Odesa underscores Ukraine's urgent need for assistance.
