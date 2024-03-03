All Sections
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences

Sunday, 3 March 2024, 20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
Aftermath of attack on Odesa. Photo: Ihor Klymenko

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has commented on the Russian attack on a multi-storey apartment building in Odesa on the night of 1-2 March, which claimed the lives of three children, among other civilians.

Source: Gabrielius Landsbergis on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "This is absolutely outrageous murder. By deliberately killing babies in their sleep, Russia is declaring a clear contempt for any peace agreements, past or future," Landsbergis wrote.

He added that there must be "serious and immediate consequences" for Russia, "not continued impunity".

Background:

Advertisement: