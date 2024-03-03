Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has commented on the Russian attack on a multi-storey apartment building in Odesa on the night of 1-2 March, which claimed the lives of three children, among other civilians.

Source: Gabrielius Landsbergis on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "This is absolutely outrageous murder. By deliberately killing babies in their sleep, Russia is declaring a clear contempt for any peace agreements, past or future," Landsbergis wrote.

Advertisement:

He added that there must be "serious and immediate consequences" for Russia, "not continued impunity".

Background:

Part of a multi-storey apartment building collapsed in the city of Odesa on the night of 1-2 March as a result of a Russian Shahed drone attack.

The attack destroyed 18 flats and damaged 7 more. The death toll currently stands at 12, including 5 children.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu believes that Russia's attack on the city of Odesa underscores Ukraine's urgent need for assistance.

Support UP or become our patron!