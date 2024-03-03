2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble

The apartment building in Odesa that was damaged in the Russian attack on the night of 1-2 March. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister were found under the rubble of a multi-storey apartment building in Odesa that was struck by a Russian Shahed drone on the night of 1-2 March. The death toll currently stands at 12.

Source: Oleh Kiper, the Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Rescue workers have just found the body of a boy killed in the Russian attack. Serhii was 10 years old."

Update: Kiper later added that the body of Serhii’s sister, 8-year-old Zlata, had also been found under the rubble.

"Another child has been killed [in the attack], Zlata, an 8-year-old girl. Emergency workers are currently recovering her body and that of her brother Serhii," Kiper said.

Previously: Emergency workers discovered two more bodies – a woman and a baby – under the rubble of the apartment building on the morning of 3 March, over 24 hours after the Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa, bringing the death toll to 10.

