All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 March 2024, 19:24
2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
The apartment building in Odesa that was damaged in the Russian attack on the night of 1-2 March. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister were found under the rubble of a multi-storey apartment building in Odesa that was struck by a Russian Shahed drone on the night of 1-2 March. The death toll currently stands at 12.

Source: Oleh Kiper, the Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Rescue workers have just found the body of a boy killed in the Russian attack. Serhii was 10 years old."

Advertisement:

Update: Kiper later added that the body of Serhii’s sister, 8-year-old Zlata, had also been found under the rubble.

"Another child has been killed [in the attack], Zlata, an 8-year-old girl. Emergency workers are currently recovering her body and that of her brother Serhii," Kiper said. 

Read also: Victims of Russian drone strike on Odesa: mothers with babies and military family

Previously: Emergency workers discovered two more bodies – a woman and a baby – under the rubble of the apartment building on the morning of 3 March, over 24 hours after the Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa, bringing the death toll to 10.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: drones
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
drones
Woman injured in 23 February drone attack dies in Odesa
Russia's Defence Ministry claims "38 Ukrainian UAVs" target occupied Crimea overnight
St Petersburg's Pulkovo airport closed, Russian authorities report downed drone
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: