All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on apartment building in Odesa: 18 flats destroyed, 7 damaged – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 March 2024, 16:38
Russian attack on apartment building in Odesa: 18 flats destroyed, 7 damaged – photo
Flats destroyed during a Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A Russian drone attack on a multi-storey building in the city of Odesa has destroyed 18 flats and damaged 7 more.

Source: Odesa City Council on Telegram

фото міськради
Photo: Odesa City Council

Quote: "As of 14:30, 18 flats have been destroyed, and early reports indicated that 7 more have been damaged. An operational headquarters is working at the site of the tragedy.

Advertisement:

Power supply has been restored in the damaged building."

Details: The city council reported that 11 houses, a school and a kindergarten lost heat supply due to the strike. Work is underway to repair the boiler room. Besides, two buildings have no gas supply.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: drones
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
drones
Police officers injured and service vehicles damaged in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
Air defence damages multi-storey building in Russia's St Petersburg, while responding to drone attack – video
Russians complain that three villages in Russia were left without electricity after drone strike
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: