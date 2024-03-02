Russian attack on apartment building in Odesa: 18 flats destroyed, 7 damaged – photo
Saturday, 2 March 2024, 16:38
A Russian drone attack on a multi-storey building in the city of Odesa has destroyed 18 flats and damaged 7 more.
Source: Odesa City Council on Telegram
Quote: "As of 14:30, 18 flats have been destroyed, and early reports indicated that 7 more have been damaged. An operational headquarters is working at the site of the tragedy.
Power supply has been restored in the damaged building."
Details: The city council reported that 11 houses, a school and a kindergarten lost heat supply due to the strike. Work is underway to repair the boiler room. Besides, two buildings have no gas supply.
Background:
- On the night of 1-2 March, part of a multi-storey building in Odesa collapsed due to a Russian Shahed UAV attack.
- Latest reports indicated that the Russian attack had claimed the lives of five civilians, including one child. Eight people were injured, including one child. Five people were rescued.
- There may still be civilians, including children, under the rubble.
