Russian attack on apartment building in Odesa: 18 flats destroyed, 7 damaged – photo

A Russian drone attack on a multi-storey building in the city of Odesa has destroyed 18 flats and damaged 7 more.

Source: Odesa City Council on Telegram

Photo: Odesa City Council

Quote: "As of 14:30, 18 flats have been destroyed, and early reports indicated that 7 more have been damaged. An operational headquarters is working at the site of the tragedy.

Advertisement:

Power supply has been restored in the damaged building."

Details: The city council reported that 11 houses, a school and a kindergarten lost heat supply due to the strike. Work is underway to repair the boiler room. Besides, two buildings have no gas supply.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!