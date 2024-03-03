All Sections
Moldovan president on Russian attack on Odesa: Delaying aid puts more innocent lives at stake

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 00:52
Moldovan president on Russian attack on Odesa: Delaying aid puts more innocent lives at stake
Maia Sandu. Stock photo: Getty Images

Moldovan President Maia Sandu believes that Russia's attack on the city of Odesa indicates Ukraine's urgent need for assistance.

Source: Sandu on Twitter

Quote: "Another Russian drone attack in Odesa has claimed lives, serving as a stark reminder that Ukraine urgently needs more help.

Every day counts, and delaying aid puts more innocent lives at stake."

Background:

Subjects: Moldovamissile strike
