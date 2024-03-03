Moldovan president on Russian attack on Odesa: Delaying aid puts more innocent lives at stake
Sunday, 3 March 2024, 00:52
Moldovan President Maia Sandu believes that Russia's attack on the city of Odesa indicates Ukraine's urgent need for assistance.
Source: Sandu on Twitter
Quote: "Another Russian drone attack in Odesa has claimed lives, serving as a stark reminder that Ukraine urgently needs more help.
Every day counts, and delaying aid puts more innocent lives at stake."
Background:
- On the night of 1-2 March, part of a multi-storey building in Odesa collapsed due to a Russian Shahed UAV attack.
- The attack destroyed 18 flats and damaged 7 more.
- Latest reports indicated that ten people had been killed in the strike, including two children.
