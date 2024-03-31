All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Sumy Oblast with unguided missiles, air-dropped mines and VOGs

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 01:58
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with unguided missiles, air-dropped mines and VOGs
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians conducted 45 attacks on the territories of Sumy Oblast over the past day, attacking with unguided missiles and dropping VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades and mines.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "254 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novgorod hromadas came under fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with a grenade launcher, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and an FPV drone (75 explosions).

Krasnopillia hromada was attacked by UAVs, artillery and mortars. A total of 20 explosions were recorded.

The Russians fired on Shalyhyne hromada with artillery and mortars (15 explosions).

The Russians dropped eight mines on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada.

Znob-Novgorod hromada came under mortar and artillery fire (five explosions).

Khotin hromada was attacked with an FPV drone (one explosion).

The Russians attacked Esman hromada with MLRS, mortars and small arms (at least 27 explosions were recorded).

The Russians dropped 16 mines on the territory of Seredyna-Buda hromada.

Mortar attacks and 24 explosions were recorded in Yunakivka hromada.

Mortar attacks and 32 explosions were recorded in Myropillia hromada.

The Russians launched unguided aerial missiles from a helicopter, dropped an explosive device from a UAV, and fired grenade launchers and artillery on Bilopillia hromada. In total, 24 explosions were recorded.

Hlukhiv hromada was attacked with mortars (seven explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian forces drop 1,500-kilogram bomb on Sumy Oblast for first time ever – video
Russian Kh-59 missile found in forest in Sumy Oblast with a damaged body and no engine – photo, video
Almost 180 explosions in Sumy Oblast at one day: Russians use air-dropped mines and VOGs
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: