Russians attack Sumy Oblast with unguided missiles, air-dropped mines and VOGs

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians conducted 45 attacks on the territories of Sumy Oblast over the past day, attacking with unguided missiles and dropping VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades and mines.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "254 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novgorod hromadas came under fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians attacked Velyka Pysarivka hromada with a grenade launcher, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and an FPV drone (75 explosions).

Krasnopillia hromada was attacked by UAVs, artillery and mortars. A total of 20 explosions were recorded.

The Russians fired on Shalyhyne hromada with artillery and mortars (15 explosions).

The Russians dropped eight mines on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada.

Znob-Novgorod hromada came under mortar and artillery fire (five explosions).

Khotin hromada was attacked with an FPV drone (one explosion).

The Russians attacked Esman hromada with MLRS, mortars and small arms (at least 27 explosions were recorded).

The Russians dropped 16 mines on the territory of Seredyna-Buda hromada.

Mortar attacks and 24 explosions were recorded in Yunakivka hromada.

Mortar attacks and 32 explosions were recorded in Myropillia hromada.

The Russians launched unguided aerial missiles from a helicopter, dropped an explosive device from a UAV, and fired grenade launchers and artillery on Bilopillia hromada. In total, 24 explosions were recorded.

Hlukhiv hromada was attacked with mortars (seven explosions).

