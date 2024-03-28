All Sections
Almost 180 explosions in Sumy Oblast at one day: Russians use air-dropped mines and VOGs

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 28 March 2024, 03:58
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russians conducted 48 attacks on Sumy Oblast during the past day, using air-dropped mines and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 179 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russians fired mortars and dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades on Yunakivka hromada. A total of 40 explosions were recorded.

Esman hromada was attacked by unguided rockets launched from a helicopter (11 explosions). 

Mortar fire (28 explosions) was recorded in Shalyhyne hromada.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades, a FPV drone and mortars.

The Russians used eight air-dropped mines to attack Khotin hromada. They dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs. Artillery shelling and fire from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) also occurred. A total of 20 explosions were recorded.

The Russians conducted mortar attacks, artillery fire and also dropped a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade from an UAV on Krasnopillia hromada. A total of 30 explosions were recorded.

Seredyna-Buda hromada came under fire from a FPV drone as well as mortar fire and artillery shelling. 

The Russians deployed VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs, rocket-propelled grenades and AGS grenade launchers to attack Bilopillia hromada. A total of 28 explosions were recorded.

