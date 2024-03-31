Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast, targeted on 24 and 29 March, killing 1 man

The Russians attacked with cruise missiles the critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast that it had targeted on 24 and 29 March during a nighttime air-raid that lasted from 05:01 to 06:27 on 31 March. One person has been killed.

Source: Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Reports indicate that in addition to the one person killed, there may be people under the rubble, which rescue workers are currently clearing.

Advertisement:

The missile attack destroyed an administrative building, which caught fire as a result of the attack.

The authorities did not specify where the Russians hit.

Background:

The Russians attacked Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal missiles launched from MiG-31K fighter jets while an air-raid warning issued at 09:31 on 24 March was in effect.

On the night of 28-29 March, Russian forces also fired two Kinzhal missiles on Lviv Oblast, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

Support UP or become our patron!