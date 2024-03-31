All Sections
Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast, targeted on 24 and 29 March, killing 1 man

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 09:41
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked with cruise missiles the critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast that it had targeted on 24 and 29 March during a nighttime air-raid that lasted from 05:01 to 06:27 on 31 March. One person has been killed.               

Source: Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Reports indicate that in addition to the one person killed, there may be people under the rubble, which rescue workers are currently clearing.

The missile attack destroyed an administrative building, which caught fire as a result of the attack.

The authorities did not specify where the Russians hit.

Background: 

Subjects: Lviv Oblastattackmissile strike
Lviv Oblast
