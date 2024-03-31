Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast, targeted on 24 and 29 March, killing 1 man
Sunday, 31 March 2024, 09:41
The Russians attacked with cruise missiles the critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast that it had targeted on 24 and 29 March during a nighttime air-raid that lasted from 05:01 to 06:27 on 31 March. One person has been killed.
Source: Lviv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Reports indicate that in addition to the one person killed, there may be people under the rubble, which rescue workers are currently clearing.
The missile attack destroyed an administrative building, which caught fire as a result of the attack.
The authorities did not specify where the Russians hit.
Background:
- The Russians attacked Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal missiles launched from MiG-31K fighter jets while an air-raid warning issued at 09:31 on 24 March was in effect.
- On the night of 28-29 March, Russian forces also fired two Kinzhal missiles on Lviv Oblast, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.
