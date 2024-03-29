All Sections
Russian Federation attacks Lviv Oblast with Kinzhal missiles at night: critical infrastructure facility damaged

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 March 2024, 09:48
Stock photo: Getty Images

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head  of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, has said that Russians fired two Kinzhal missiles at Lviv Oblast on the night of 28-29 March, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

Source: Kozytskyi on Telegram 

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Last night, 11 enemy drones and two Kinzhal missiles hit Lviv Oblast. All 11 drones were destroyed by military personnel from Zakhid (West) Air Command! Unfortunately, the missiles were not shot down." 

Details: He said that the wreckage of the Russian aerial munitions damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the oblast, with no deaths or injuries reported. 

Kozytskyi added that the basic utility services in Lviv Oblast were operating normally. 

Background

  • Russian forces launched attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine from multiple directions simultaneously on the evening of 28 March. At around 04:00, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians launched cruise missiles. An air-raid warning was in effect the whole night.
  • The Russians have once again hit energy facilities during a large-scale missile and drone attack. The Russians attacked facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy Oblasts. They specifically targeted power generation facilities with drones and missiles.
  • On the night of 28-29 March, Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 84 aerial munitions out of the 99 Russia used to attack Ukraine.

Advertisement: