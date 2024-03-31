Russia claims to down "Ukrainian rockets and UAVs" over Belgorod and Yaroslavl oblasts
Sunday, 31 March 2024, 12:48
Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed to have shot down rockets and drones over Belgorod and Yaroslavl oblasts in the Russian Federation on the morning of 31 March.
Source: Russian Ministry of Defence
Details: Russian forces supposedly shot down 10 "Ukrainian rockets launched from an RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch rocket system" to attack Belgorod Oblast.
Advertisement:
One house has caught fire and a woman has been injured due to Russian air defence operations.
Before that, the Russians claimed to have shot down three aircraft-type UAVs over Yaroslavl Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!