Russia claims to down "Ukrainian rockets and UAVs" over Belgorod and Yaroslavl oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 31 March 2024, 12:48
RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: Gagadget

Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed to have shot down rockets and drones over Belgorod and Yaroslavl oblasts in the Russian Federation on the morning of 31 March.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: Russian forces supposedly shot down 10 "Ukrainian rockets launched from an RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch rocket system" to attack Belgorod Oblast.

One house has caught fire and a woman has been injured due to Russian air defence operations.

Before that, the Russians claimed to have shot down three aircraft-type UAVs over Yaroslavl Oblast.

Subjects: dronesRussiaair defence
