Russia claims to down "Ukrainian rockets and UAVs" over Belgorod and Yaroslavl oblasts

Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed to have shot down rockets and drones over Belgorod and Yaroslavl oblasts in the Russian Federation on the morning of 31 March.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: Russian forces supposedly shot down 10 "Ukrainian rockets launched from an RM-70 Vampire multiple-launch rocket system" to attack Belgorod Oblast.

Advertisement:

One house has caught fire and a woman has been injured due to Russian air defence operations.

Before that, the Russians claimed to have shot down three aircraft-type UAVs over Yaroslavl Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!