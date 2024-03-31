Russian missile hits Kherson Oblast, injuring civilians

Two civilians sustained injuries as a result of a Russian missile strike on the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast on Sunday, 31 March.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The Russian Armed Forces attacked a settlement in the Beryslav district around 15:15 on 31 March 2024. Early reports indicate they deployed an S-300 missile.

Two local residents sustained injuries in the blast. Both are being hospitalised.

Several private houses and power lines were damaged."

