Russian missile hits Kherson Oblast, injuring civilians
Sunday, 31 March 2024, 19:19
Two civilians sustained injuries as a result of a Russian missile strike on the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast on Sunday, 31 March.
Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "The Russian Armed Forces attacked a settlement in the Beryslav district around 15:15 on 31 March 2024. Early reports indicate they deployed an S-300 missile.
Advertisement:
Two local residents sustained injuries in the blast. Both are being hospitalised.
Several private houses and power lines were damaged."
Support UP or become our patron!