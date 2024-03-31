Ukrainian forces down 8 Russian Shahed UAVs over Odesa Oblast, wreckage crash causes fire and power outage

The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South have reported that Ukrainian air defence units have shot down eight Russian Shahed UAVs over Odesa Oblast. The wreckage of one of the drones crashed, causing a fire and a power outage in several settlements.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "Russian terrorist forces once again launched several waves of Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs on the oblasts in the south last night.

Advertisement:

The enemy once again targeted the power infrastructure of Odesa Oblast and agricultural facilities in Kherson Oblast.

The intense combat activity of the air defence forces lasted about two hours.

The enemy heavily attacked Odesa Oblast. All eight drones have been shot down."

Details: The wreckage of one of the downed drones sparked a fire at one of the oblast's power facilities, causing a power outage in several settlements.

The Ukrainian military noted that firefighters have extinguished the fire and are carrying out recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces added that the Russians used a ballistic missile and a guided missile during the drone attack. They targeted a mothballed agricultural facility, leaving no one injured.

Support UP or become our patron!